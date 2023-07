The WBA Student Seminar is on the road next February to Lambeau Field in Green Bay! High school and college students aspiring to a career in broadcasting are strongly encouraged to attend!

The WBA Education Committee is working on an agenda for the event, which will include a job fair.

For now, mark your calendars and let your friends know. If you know someone who will be interested in attending, have them contact the WBA to be added to our mailing list.

Many more details to come!