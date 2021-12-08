WBA Student Awards competition gets underway

The 2021 WBA Student Awards for Excellence competition is OPEN starting today!
The WBA Education Committee reorganized and changed some of the categories to make sure more students’ works can be included in this year’s contest. Be sure to check it out by downloading the contest information here.
The deadline is Jan. 14 at 4 p.m. CT.
We’re also seeking nominees for the Student Leadership Award. The WBA Student Leadership Award is given to a broadcasting or broadcast journalism student of junior standing or above at a Wisconsin college or university who has most noticeably developed and exercised effective and creative skills in leadership. The student must be nominated in writing by an adviser, supervisor, or faculty member. Learn more
We will recognize the award winners at the WBA Student Seminar on March 5 at the Madison Marriott West. Watch your inbox! We hope to have an agenda out soon.