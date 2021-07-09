WBA slate of officers, directors announced

The WBA Nominating Committee has set a slate of officers and directors for consideration by the WBA general membership.

As provided by WBA by-laws, Don Vesely, WMTV-TV, Madison, the current WBA Vice Chair and Chair-Elect, will automatically be elevated to the position of Chair of the Board at the 2021 WBA General Membership meeting. The committee made the following nominations, which will be voted upon by the general membership during the WBA Summer Conference in August.

Officers

Vice Chair – Radio/Chair-Elect: Lupita Montoto, WLMV (La Movida), Madison

Vice Chair – TV: Jan Wade, WISN-TV, Milwaukee

Treasurer: Aleese Fielder, NRG Media, Wausau/Stevens Point

Secretary: Judson Beck, WLAX-TV/WEUX-TV, La Crosse/Eau Claire

Two-Year Director Terms

Director (TV- SE District): Anne Brown, WDJT/CBS & Telemundo, Milwaukee

Director (Radio – SW District): Herb Cody, QueenB Radio, Platteville

Director (TV – NE District): Mike Smith, WFRV-TV, Green Bay

Director (Radio – NW District): Suzanne Hoffman, Sparta/Tomah Broadcasting, Sparta/Tomah

As Judson Beck is currently mid-term of his TV-NW Director position, in the event that Beck is elected Secretary, Chris Palmer, WKBT-TV, La Crosse would be nominated to fill the remainder of Beck’s unexpired term.

Mid-term Directors not facing re-election include:

Director (Radio – SE District): Colleen Valkoun, iHeartMedia Milwaukee, Milwaukee

Director (TV – SW District): Brian Burns, Morgan Murphy Media, Madison

Director (Radio – NE District): Andy Gille, Midwest Communications, Green Bay/Wausau

The 2021-2022 WBA Board of Directors will also include Chris Bernier, Radio Plus, Marinette/Fond du Lac, who will remain as ex-officio Past Chair.

At-large Directors are appointed by the Board; the committee recommended the Board appoint Randy Hawke, Mid-West Family, Madison; Marta Bechtol, Educational Communications Board, Madison/Statewide (representing non-commercial broadcasting); Dennis Klas, Heartland Video, Plymouth (representing our Associate membership); and reappoint appoint Anna Engelhart, WKOW-TV, Madison.

At-large mid-term Directors not facing re-election include: Paul Cameron, WEMI/WEMY/WGNV/WSTM, Appleton and Sean Dwyer, WXOW-TV, La Crosse.

In addition, Tom Koser, Koser Radio Group, Rice Lake, remains on the board as an ex-officio member, per his seat on the NAB Board, according to WBA bylaws.