WBA ramping up for busy season

Spring is (finally) here and your WBA Team could not be happier! I’m sure many of you (especially you Wisconsinites) feel the same way!

This is, without a doubt, it’s one of our busiest seasons at your WBA.

Let me highlight a few of upcoming events:

Wisconsin Army National Guard

I recently had lunch with Recruiting and Retention Capt. Mike Olson and Battalion Commander LTC Dean Nemecek from the Wisconsin Army National Guard.

We, and they, are so pleased with the renewed partnership at the National Level – and we all so appreciate the support that you, our valued members, have provided for the Army National Guard with our NCSA/PEP Program.

Our Guard friends are also in the process of making visits to several Wisconsin stations. We so appreciate the support you’ve shown them. I know they have certainly enjoyed your hospitality.

You’ll be seeing many of our Wisconsin Army National Guard friends at the upcoming WBA Awards Gala and the WBA Summer Conference. Please join us in making them feel welcome!

Awards Gala

What can I say? Record entries (and it’s looking like record attendance as well). It’s going to be a GREAT night! Do you have your Kentucky Derby outfit yet? I do! My goal for the night is to not hit my co-host, Steve Wexler, in the head too many times with my hat!

Jowett Fellowship

Don’t forget that applications for the (first ever) Rick Jowett Fellowship are due on June 1.

We’re tremendously proud of this Fellowship in honor of our friend and are most appreciative of everyone who has contributed to the Jowett Fellowship fund. We’ve also had several multi-year pledges. If you’d like to contribute, just let me know!

Summer Conference

This year’s WBA Summer Conference is shaping up to be one of our best ever! If you haven’t signed up yet, please do so now! I’m sure you’ll agree the Conference Committee did a wonderful job with the agenda. We’re thrilled to have NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith joining us and we’re also looking forward to the debut of The Toolbox! The WBA Young Professionals have done a great job with planning this one-day event that will take place on Friday following the conference. Make sure to show your support by sending the Young Professionals at your station. You’ll be glad you did!

Hall of Fame Inductees and Local Broadcast Legends

Referring to two proud highlights of the events, please join me in congratulating our 2018 WBA Hall of Fame Inductees: Tom Koser, Chris Lytle, Bob Smith, and Gary Timm and our Local Broadcast Legend Award Recipients: Kathy Keene, Margaret Neader, John M. Wadd, and Jeff Wagner.

I look forward to seeing you (and celebrating with you) in June at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center in downtown Milwaukee. It’s most fitting as the hotel is also the home of the WBA’s amazing Hall of Fame display. You definitely won’t want to miss it!

Primary Debates

And….of course, our debates! While your WBA Foundation has a rich and proud history of offering debates for the gubernatorial and U.S. Senate elections in the general elections for over 30 years, we’re excited to venture into hosting debates for the primaries this year. The Democratic candidates for governor will debate Friday, July 13 at 7 p.m. in Madison. The Republican candidates for U.S. Senate will debate Saturday, July 21 at 7 p.m. in Wausau. WBA Hall of Famer Jill Geisler will moderate both debates. The general election debates will be scheduled at a later date.

I look forward to seeing many of you over the next couple of months (and some of you, multiple times)!

Your WBA Team is well aware that we’re blessed to have such tremendous member participation! Please know that we don’t take it (or you) for granted.

Thank you, as always, for your time & support!