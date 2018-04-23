Panelists named for WBA Foundation primary debates

The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Foundation has named the panelists who will be asking questions during two televised statewide primary debates scheduled for July.

The primary debate between Democrats in the gubernatorial primary will be held on Friday, July 27 at 7 p.m. at NBC15 (WMTV-TV) in Madison. The debate between Republicans in the U.S. Senate primary will be held Saturday, July 21 at 7 p.m. at WSAW-TV in Wausau.

The panelists for the Democratic gubernatorial primary will be:



Jessica Arp, WISC-TV



Emilee Fannon, WKOW-TV



Leigh Mills, WMTV-TV (social media panelist)



Lupita Montoto. La Movida Radio

Panelists for the Republican U.S. Senate primary will be:



Chris Conley, Midwest Communications



Melissa Langbehn, WAOW-TV



Ben Meyer, WJFW-TV



Heather Sahr, WSAW-TV (social media panelist)



Jeff Thelen, WSAW-TV

The social media panelists will be asking the candidates questions based on social media activity during the debate. Veteran debate moderator Jill Geisler will moderate both debates.

The hour-long debates will be offered to radio and television stations across the state for live or delayed broadcast. The WBA Foundation plans to hold debates for the general election candidates in the gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races. Details of those debates will be announced at a later date.