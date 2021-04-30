WBA radio awards handed out, TV awards announced Saturday

The 2020 WBA Awards for Excellence are being given out over two nights and the first set of awards were given out to radio stations across the state Friday night on an online gala. The TV awards will be given out in an online gala on Saturday night.
Competition for the 2020 awards was strong with 1,365 entries and 112 stations participating. Entries were judged by professional broadcasters outside Wisconsin.
The list of all the winners will be posted at the end of Saturday’s ceremony. Check back to this website to find it.
All awards were shipped directly to stations. Stations are encouraged to share photos of them with their awards at contact@wi-broadcasters.org or on social media using the hashtag #wbagala.
Special thanks to:
- Sponsors: Kwik Trip, American Awards and Promotions, and BetterBNC
- Gala co-hosts Steve Lavin and Chris Bernier
- Charlie Berens
- Tri-Marq Communications
- Leader Printing
- American Awards & Promotions
- WBA Awards Committee
- The Voice of the WBA Awards and WBA Hall of Famer, Lindsay Wood Davis
The 2021 WBA Awards entries can be submitted starting Dec. 1 and will be celebrated in person May 7, 2022 at the Madison Marriott West.