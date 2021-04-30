WBA radio awards handed out, TV awards announced Saturday

The 2020 WBA Awards for Excellence are being given out over two nights and the first set of awards were given out to radio stations across the state Friday night on an online gala. The TV awards will be given out in an online gala on Saturday night.

Competition for the 2020 awards was strong with 1,365 entries and 112 stations participating. Entries were judged by professional broadcasters outside Wisconsin.

The list of all the winners will be posted at the end of Saturday’s ceremony. Check back to this website to find it.