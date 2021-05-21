WBA names recipient of Results Broadcasting Education Grant

A producer at WBAY-TV in Green Bay is the recipient of the Results Broadcasting Education Grant.

Morgan Schillinger graduated from St. Norbert College in 2017 and worked at WLUK-TV and WFRV-TV in Green Bay before joining WBAY-TV in June 2018. She produces newscasts daily and seeks interviews with local and national newsmakers.

Vice President and General Manager of WBAY-TV, Steve Lavin, said Schillinger was recently chosen to produce a unique new newscast, a task requiring incredible skill. He said the show has been a huge success.

“Morgan is generous, kind, and caring, and well-liked by her teammates,” Lavin wrote in his recommendation. “Although her work is behind-the-scenes, her fingerprints are all over some of our most valued programming. I’m very proud to have Morgan on the WBAY team.”

Schillinger was chosen from a long list of applicants by a subcommittee of the WBA Foundation Board.

“I feel truly blessed to have been selected for the WBA Foundation’s Results Broadcasting Education Grant,” Schillinger wrote. “Student loans can carry a heavy burden after graduation, and this will surely help me in paying mine off. I cannot thank the panel enough for selecting me. I know there were many applicants, and for that I am grateful.”

Thank you to Bruce and Don Grassman of Results Broadcasting for their vision in establishing the grant. It is an idea that is being replicated by other state broadcast associations.

“I would like Results Broadcasting to know how honored I am for this opportunity and for their generous grant,” Schillinger wrote. “This award makes a big difference for young journalists finding their way in the news industry. I would also like to thank WBAY general manager, Steve Lavin, for his wonderful letter of recommendation. I’m so lucky to work with such amazing and talented journalists at Action 2 News. It’s a blessing each and every day.”

Rachel Frye, a morning producer at WTMJ-AM in Milwaukee, was awarded the first ever Results Broadcasting Education Grant last year.

Anyone interested in applying for the grant can find more information here.

Applications for the next round will be accepted beginning Jan. 1, 2022.