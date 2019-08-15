WBA moves to new member app

The WBA has a new member app to more closely integrate member services.

The new app is available now and includes:

–Member directory

–News headlines

–Job postings

–Podcast directory

–Other WBA resources

This is a fairly new app from our database vendor and we expect many new features to be added in the near future.

The “MemberPlus” app is available now and can be found here:

Android

iOS

To log in to the new app, you’ll need to use your username and password for the member’s only section of the WBA website. Find more information about that here.

The previous WBA app will deactivate at the end of August. Thank you to all our members who used the previous app and provided us with outstanding feedback.