WBA website launches new member service, directories

The WBA website has launched a new member login to give members access to more member information, including a new member directory, and set the stage for future enhancements.

There are now new public and member-only directories on the WBA website. The public “Find a Station” feature will be updated live and always up-to-date. As will the member-only directory, which will be included in the new “MyWBA” section of the website.

“MyWBA” will provide members with additional resources, with more to come in the future. The members-only pages on the WBA website will continue to exist and users will now login using their “MyWBA” credentials to access members-only sections of the website.

Once you have an account, you can login using the “MyWBA Login” tab on the login page.

To get an account:

—If you currently get the WBA email newsletter, click on “CREATE MyWBA ACCOUNT” to set up an account using your name and email address. Your last name and email address must match our database to set up your account.

—If you currently DO NOT get the WBA email newsletter, you’re probably not in our database, but we would love to add you! Click on the “ADD ME TO MyWBA” tab on the login page, fill out a simple form, and we’ll get back to you with login information. Once you fill out the form, we’ll direct you to the legacy login so you can still get to the members-only pages until we get back to you.

Once logged in to the MyWBA area, users can update their contact information, headshot, email subscriptions, and station logo.

If you run into any problems, please email contact@wi-broadcasters.org or call the WBA office at 608-255-2600.

We appreciate your patience with this transition and hope you enjoy the new directories and the new features to come.