WBA debates bring statewide attention to key races

The WBA Foundation held two statewide political debates in October highlighting the major party candidates in the race for Governor and the U.S. Senate. The Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities sponsored the debates.

U.S. Senate candidates Sen. Tammy Baldwin and State Senator Leah Vukmir debated Oct. 13 in Wausau. Wisconsin gubernatorial candidates Gov. Scott Walker and State Superintendent of Public Schools Tony Evers debated Oct. 19 in Madison. Both debates were moderated by Jill Geisler, longtime Wisconsin news professional, WBA Hall of Fame member, author, and Bill Plante Chair in Leadership and Media Integrity at Loyola University, Chicago.

Both debates aired live or delayed on more than 80 television and radio stations throughout the state.

The debates were also shown live on national network C-SPAN and streamed on at least 17 different websites. The debates are archived for playback by C-SPAN, Wisconsin Public Television, and on the Wisconsin Broadcasting Museum website: wisconsinbroadcastingmuseum.org.

Gubernatorial Debate



U.S. Senate Debate

The U.S. Senate candidates debated numerous issues including health care, marijuana legalization, climate change, abortion, immigration, tariffs, and the U.S. Supreme Court. The gubernatorial candidates debated issues like health care, education, taxes, student loans, marijuana legalization, government spending, mental health, and drunken driving.

The U.S. Senate debate was produced at WSAW-TV with panelist from the Wausau/Rhinelander market: Holly Chilsen, WSAW-TV; Chris Conley, WSAU Radio; Melissa Langbehn, WAOW-TV; Ben Meyer, WJFW-TV; and Jeff Thelen, WSAW-TV. The gubernatorial debate was produced at WMTV-TV with panelists from the Madison market: Jessica Arp, WISC-TV; Emilee Fannon, WKOW-TV, Leigh Mills, WMTV-TV; and Lupita Montoto, La Movida Radio.

The WBA Foundation thanks the debate sponsor, WAICU, and everyone in the host markets who worked so hard to make these debates a success.

Gubernatorial Debate Photos

U.S. Senate Debates Photos