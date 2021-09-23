WBA Board welcomes new members

Changes were made to the WBA Board of Directors at its August meeting and General Membership meeting, including the naming of a new chair.

Don Vesely, WMTV-TV, Madison, was named chair and board members Judson Beck, WLAX-TV/WEUX-TV, La Crosse was named to the role of Secretary and Alesse Fielder, NRG Media, Stevens Point/Wausau was named to the role of Treasurer.

Chris Bernier, Radio Plus, Marinette/Fond du Lac, ended a 19-month term as chair and was named Immediate Past Chair.

New board members include Marta Bechtol, Educational Communications Board, Madison/Statewide; Anne Brown, WDJT-TV/Telemundo, Milwaukee; Randy Hawke, Mid-West Family, Madison; Suzanne Hoffman, Sparta-Tomah Broadcasting, Sparta/Tomah; Dennis Klas, Heartland Video, Plymouth; and Chris Palmer, WKBT-TV, La Crosse.

Departing the board at the end of their terms are Dean Kallenbach, Wisconsin Public Radio, Eau Claire and Jeff Welton, Nautel, Nova Scotia, Canada.