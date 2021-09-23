Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

WBA Board welcomes new members

Published September 23, 2021

Changes were made to the WBA Board of Directors at its August meeting and General Membership meeting, including the naming of a new chair.

Don Vesely, WMTV-TV, Madison, was named chair and board members Judson Beck, WLAX-TV/WEUX-TV, La Crosse was named to the role of Secretary and Alesse Fielder, NRG Media, Stevens Point/Wausau was named to the role of Treasurer.

Chris Bernier, Radio Plus, Marinette/Fond du Lac, ended a 19-month term as chair and was named Immediate Past Chair.

New board members include Marta Bechtol, Educational Communications Board, Madison/Statewide; Anne Brown, WDJT-TV/Telemundo, Milwaukee; Randy Hawke, Mid-West Family, Madison; Suzanne Hoffman, Sparta-Tomah Broadcasting, Sparta/Tomah; Dennis Klas, Heartland Video, Plymouth; and Chris Palmer, WKBT-TV, La Crosse.

Departing the board at the end of their terms are Dean Kallenbach, Wisconsin Public Radio, Eau Claire and Jeff Welton, Nautel, Nova Scotia, Canada.

