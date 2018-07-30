WBA Board member, Broadcasters Clinic, honored by SBE

A WBA Board member and the WBA Broadcasters Clinic are each being honored by the Society of Broadcast Engineers.

The 2018 SBE National Awards recognizes excellence and achievement by individual members, SBE chapters, and sustaining member companies.

WBA Board member Jeff Welton was named the 2018 James C. Wulliman SBE Educator of the Year.

“Welton began his professional career in 1970 as a Nautel field service engineer. In addition to his current work with Nautel, Welton also lends his expertise to CKVE-FM as a co-engineer. CKVE is a community broadcaster in Hubbard, NS. This unique background has served him well in his many technical presentations, tutorials, and speaking engagements. He has further provided his broadcast engineer colleagues countless professional development events ranging from Nautel specific equipment seminars, participated as an instructor at the Alabama Broadcast Association Engineering Academy, and served as a presenter at the NAB BEIT conference. His passion for transmitter site safety education is just one area of noteworthy mention.”

The 2017 Broadcasters Clinic was named Best Chapter Regional Educational Event by SBE. Registration for the 2017 Broadcasters Clinic is currently open with early bird rates in effect.

The full list of winners can be found here.