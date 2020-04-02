WBA Awards judging delayed

Judging of submissions for the WBA Awards for Excellence is delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Judges at radio and TV stations in other states are busy with pandemic coverage and have been given extra time to complete their work.

Your WBA expects notification of placements to be sent out by the third week of April.

The WBA Awards Gala will not be taking place at the Madison Marriott West this year because of the pandemic. The WBA Awards Committee is working on plans for an online presentation that will give stations an opportunity to celebrate their accomplishments. Expect more details on that soon.