WBA Awards Gala to change format to accommodate COVID-19

A letter to WBA Members:

While it may come as no surprise, sadly, like so many other events, our WBA Awards Gala has to take a major pivot this year. Because of the new restrictions imposed as a result of COVID-19, we are unable to hold the Gala as an In-Person event on May 2, and there are too many unknowns to reschedule for a later date.

We certainly understand that this is a disappointing development. The WBA Awards Gala is a cornerstone event for your WBA and the amazing participation and attendance we see year after year confirms your appreciation for the event as well. Please know that we fully expect it to be back and better than ever in 2021.

For 2020, know that your WBA Awards Committee is working out the details of an alternative to the gala that we hope will give your stations an occasion to celebrate in what will no doubt be a difficult year, even if we can’t do it all together in the same space. Awards will still be given and there will be 2020 Station of the Year awards. After all, you most certainly deserve the recognition!!

That said, make sure to watch for details on that in the coming weeks.

I can’t stress enough that your local communities are grateful for the life-saving service you’re providing right now, and your WBA Team is most proud to represent you.

Keep up the excellent work, stay safe, and stay healthy.

My very best,

Michelle Vetterkind, CAE

President and CEO

Wisconsin Broadcasters Association