WBA Awards Gala to be online event in 2021

The WBA Awards Gala will be held as an online event this year because of the ongoing pandemic.

The WBA Board of Directors was informed by the Marriott Hotel in Madison that the gala planned for May 1 cannot be held there.

The WBA Awards Committee is committed to making this the best online gala it can and will meet soon to begin planning for the online event. In 2020, we had less time to pivot to an online gala and we’re excited to see what we can do to celebrate your work in 2021.

Thank you all for your support and to the 112 radio and TV stations that submitted 1,369 entries into the competition. We share your enthusiasm for celebrating the important work broadcasters performed in 2020.

We’re excited to share our plans. We’ll be in touch when we know more.

Kelly Radandt

Scott Chorski

WBA Co-Chairs