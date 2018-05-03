WBA Awards Gala menu released

The menu for Saturday’s WBA Awards Gala has been released. Those coming to the gala can expect to enjoy the following at the Madison Marriott West ballroom:

Black & Blue Salad

Arugula and Romaine with Cherry Tomatoes, Blackberries, Blue Cheese. Balsamic Dressing, Ranch, and Blue Cheese Dressing

Entre’

Duet of Grilled Sirloin Steak and Sliced Pork Tenderloin with a Bourbon Glaze

Derby Green Beans (sorghum, teriyaki, and sesame seeds)

Roasted Baby Red Potatoes

Biscuits with Honey and Butter

Dessert

Derby Pie

Choice of Beverage – Coffee, Decaf or Regular, Sweet, or Unsweetened Ice Tea

Cash Bar available

Remember to share your photos with us using #wbagala and you can follow us on Twitter @wibroadcasters and on Snapchat at wibroadcasters. Be sure to check out our Snapchat filter.

Get the WBA App in time for the WBA Gala. All attendees are registered to use the app.

Get the full list of winners as soon as it’s released at the end of the night, get handy reminders, check out photos, and tell us what you thought of the gala by filling out a survey.

The app is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play. It’s also available on iPad. Search your app store or find links on the WBA homepage. All users will be prompted to set up a password, but users will not have to login after your first time opening the app. Gala attendees are already registered to use the app using the email address provided during registration.