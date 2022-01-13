WBA Awards competition draws 1,404 entries

Wisconsin’s radio and TV stations have submitted 1,404 entries to the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Awards for Excellence contest.

The submission deadline for the 2021 awards was Wednesday night. A total of 120 stations submitted entries.

“Wisconsin’s broadcasters are rightfully proud of the work they did in 2021,” WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind said. “The level of participation in this year’s contest will make for a lively competition. We greatly look forward to celebrating with them when we hand out the awards in May.”

Stations are competing for awards in numerous categories for news, sports, weather, advertising, public service, and digital and social media. Stations are also competing for Station of the Year and News Operation of the Year awards that are determined based on points earned by winning awards in other categories.

The awards will be handed out at the WBA Awards Gala on May 7 at the Madison Marriott West.