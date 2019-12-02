WBA awards competition begins today

Competition for the 2019 WBA Awards for Excellence begins today. Stations can now submit award entries through BetterBNC. All entries must be submitted by Jan. 8, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.

Before you say to yourself, “That’s more than a month away! Why worry about it now?” you’ll want to check out this video from a member of our Awards Committee who wants to remain anonymous:

You can find more details on the WBA’s Awards for Excellence page and all the categories and submission instructions are available in this year’s awards brochure.

Good luck!