WBA awards competition begins today

Competition for the 2020 WBA Awards for Excellence begins today. Stations can now submit award entries through BetterBNC. All entries must be submitted by Jan. 6, 2021 at 6 p.m. CT.

Take note of the new deadline time, which is now at 6 p.m. Please also note that if you received an awards brochure in the mail, you should instead reference this brochure available online.

For more on this and the other changes in this year’s program, check out this article from the WBA Awards Committee and these words of advice:

You can find more details on the WBA’s Awards for Excellence page and all the categories and submission instructions are available in this year’s awards brochure.

Good luck!