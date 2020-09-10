WBA Awards brochure updated after printed versions mailed

WBA member,

On behalf of the entire WBA Awards Gala Committee, Scott and I want to announce that the Committee has taken action to restore the News and Talk Radio Best Sports Play-by-Play category for this year. A very caring broadcaster brought to our attention Tuesday concerns about the decision to suspend the category for 2020. After a meeting of our committee Wednesday morning we concluded that in light of the new information before us now about how important local sports coverage will be to many of our communities this fall, and what some stations did to be creative about bringing sports to our listeners this summer; we should add Best Sports Play-by-Play back into the radio categories. This change is reflected in this brochure we're sharing today.

At the time the committee originally met to set the brochure for 2020, there were many uncertainties out there. After much discussion, we decided to add three Special Categories because as you all know 2020 has been unlike any other year in our memories. We also wanted to be sensitive to the length of time of the Gala (since that is historically our memberships largest complaint). Looking at all of the awards categories, the two categories that we chose to pause at the time to allow for the Special Categories had been trending down. We were also unsure that any sports would even be played. We made the best decision we could at the time with the information we had at the time.

2020 has been all about learning, adapting, and maneuvering quickly. Thank you to the broadcaster who spoke up for his people. Always speak your minds to our committee. We will always have a conversation and ultimately make the best decision we can at the time.

We will continue to do our best to deliver the best WBA Awards Gala ever.

Onward!

