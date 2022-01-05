Wausau station raises 146K for local charities

WSAW NewsChannel 7’s annual Share Your Holidays campaign raised $146,822. One hundred percent of the money is split between the Wausau Salvation Army and The Neighbors’ Place.

“We’re so humbled and honored that you trust Share Your Holidays to help so many people,” said Jeff Thelen, WSAW anchor and campaign coordinator. “Thank you for giving so much all these years.”

“Once again it’s incredible to see the community support and generosity,” said Bridget Fargen, WSAW-TV News Director.

2021 marks the 19th year of Share Your Holidays and has now raised $1,173,679 since its inception.

“It’s said that every dollar given to a food panty equates to three or four meals,” said Bridget Fargen. “The Wausau Salvation Army and Neighbors’ Place will be able to take the money you donated and help people right here in north central Wisconsin.”

Thanks to matching grants, every dollar given up to $75,000 was doubled. That was all possible because of several local foundations and families: The BA and Esther Greenheck Foundation, The MacDonald Foundation, The Miller-Halverson Family, the Dudley Foundation, and IncredibleBank.

For the second consecutive year, the COVID-19 pandemic forced some significant changes to the campaign. Many of the traditional events used to drive donations were cancelled or modified. Viewers were encouraged to donate online or by mail. IncredibleBank, a long-time partner of Share Your Holidays, created an online portal for donations. IncredibleBank also accepted donations at their locations in the Wausau area. Another long-time partner, Wagner Shell, donated a portion of all their sales on Dec. 17, raising more than $3,400.

“We are very fortunate to live in an area where the community will work together to help those in need,” said Al Lancaster, WSAW-TV VP/GM.