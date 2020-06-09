Waupaca LPFM changes formats

A city-owned LPFM in Waupaca is changing formats after another Waupaca station changed formats.

Waupaca Radio (WILM-LP) announced on its Facebook page that it was switching to an “Adult Alternative” format during weekdays, overnights, all day Saturday, and Sunday afternoon and evening.

“We have found a big void of contemporary music on the local radio dial (think music from the last 20 years to today),” the Facebook post read. “Over the five year’s we’ve been on the air we have heard a lot of comments about what music people like and what they want to get from listening to the radio and we have crafted a new mix of music unique to our area.”

The station said recent format changes by other stations meant that its playlist was overlapping with other stations.

“We have a number of goals at Waupaca Radio and a couple of those include to provide local information through entertainment and to provide a unique listening experience to our area residents while being complementary to the other local radio stations, not competing with them.”

The station will continue to air its specialty programs, local music, and cover local meetings and events.