Walker Broadcast Management Institute delayed to 2022

The Walker Broadcast Management Institute scheduled for April 2021 will be postponed to April 2022.

The WBA Foundation Board voted unanimously to again delay the three-day session because of the ongoing pandemic. The Institute is hosted on the University of Wisconsin campus in Madison, which remains closed to outside groups. The school has already canceled spring commencement. Many companies are also not allowing employees to travel through next spring.

While specific dates are yet to be determined, the Institute is expected to take place in April 2022.

The Board decided to forgo the option of hosting the event online, citing the benefits of the Management Institute being built around the camaraderie that takes place over the three-days in each year of the three-year course.

The 2020 Institute was also postponed because of the pandemic. The courses scheduled for 2020 will be conducted in 2022.