Vetterkind named chair of WSAE

WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind has been named Chair of the Wisconsin Society for Association Executives (WSAE).

Vetterkind has been involved with the organization since 1997 and was recognized with the WSAE Association Leadership Award in 2017. She said WSAE was instrumental in helping her earn her CAE credential in 2000 and is invaluable in keeping that credential up to date.

WSAE’s mission is to create meaningful connections and enhance competencies of association professionals. It offers opportunities for Vetterkind and WBA staff to network and learn from industry partners from across the state to benefit WBA members. It also provides educational offerings and other numerous benefits.