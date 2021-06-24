UW-Parkside campus station to remain off-air

A campus radio station at the University of Wisconsin Parkside in Kenosha will remain off the air.

In a post to the WIPZ Facebook page, the station announced that it was decided on May 14 the university and SUFAC chairperson would not renew the license considering rising costs and low student interest.

“We’ll be working with students next fall on a podcast club/studio which everyone agrees is a good use of space and equipment, and more importantly will help students build future skills for this next wave of on-demand entertainment and education.”

The station suspended operations in May 2020. It was on the air for five years.