Twin Cities, western Wisconsin radio owner dies

Greg Borgen, the owner and president of Borgen Broadcasting, died unexpectedly on Dec. 21.

Borgen owned classic hits station WDGY in Hudson and Spanish language station WREY in the Twin Cities. He was a second-generation broadcaster and served on the board of the Minnesota Broadcasters Association.

“His love of broadcasting was shown by the countless relationships he built with people, businesses and the community,” his obit read.

Borgen was 64.

A visitation will be held at Honsa Family Funeral Home, 2460 Co Rd E East, White Bear Lake, Minnesota on Dec. 30 from 4-6 p.m. The funeral service will be limited to 200 pre-registered guests, and held at St. Andrews Lutheran Church on Dec. 31 at 10 a.m. A livestream is available at https://vimeo.com/event/340831.