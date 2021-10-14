TV Journalists: Get peer feedback on your work!

Looking for Feedback on Your Reel?

Your WBA is offering members outside feedback on their work through a peer review panel!

This initiative from the WBA Young Professionals Committee makes it easy for you to submit your work and receive feedback from a team of fellow broadcasters who will tell you what you’re doing right and how you can improve your work.

To participate, just click the button below and fill out a simple form. Make sure you have your reel uploaded to a video sharing service and have the link to work work ready to share.

Submit Your Work

Do you work in radio and wish you had this service? We’re interested in hearing from you! Contact Kyle Geissler at kgeissler@wi-broadcasters.org to express your interest.