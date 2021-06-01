Troy Research acquires Hit Music Research

Troy Research is announcing an agreement to acquire Hit Music Research, a Nashville based internet music research company.

Following the acquisition, Hit Music Research’s clients and resources will be transferred to TroyResearch.net.

“Hit Music Research President Ken Farley and I have had many discussions over the past few years about Troy acquiring HMR. Now the time is right,” said Troy Research President Jonathan Little.

“It’s been an amazing nineteen years partnering with Christian radio to provide them with cost-effective music testing that helped stations make strategic programming decisions and serve their listeners better,” Farley said. “I made this decision knowing that I was handing things over to a company and leadership I could trust to continue to provide all of my clients with a fantastic product and great customer service.”

Farley plans on putting more focus on two nationally syndicated Christian music countdown shows, The Weekend 22 (CHR) and The Weekend Top 20 Countdown (AC), programming music for WHRZ/The Z, his voice-over work, and helping oversee the Christian dance studio, Histown, he and his wife have run for about 19.

“When I acquired TroyResearch from Bill Troy upon his retirement, I had plans to grow it. Adding HMR was part of that plan,” Little said.