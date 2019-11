A third Wisconsin radio station has switched to a holiday music format.

On Friday morning Cumulus Media’s “Nash FM 104.9” in Green Bay became “Christmas 104.9.” The station went all-Christmas for the first time in 2018 when it also switched over on Nov. 1

Two other Wisconsin radio stations made the switch last week.

Is there a station in your market that made the switch? Let us know. Email contact@wi-broadcasters.org.