At least two Wisconsin radio stations have switched formats to holiday music this week.

Woodward station KZ 104.3. (WKZG) in Green Bay launched its “Green Bay’s Christmas Station” brand on Friday.

Entercom’s Mix 105.1 (WMHX) in Madison made the change at midday on Halloween leading the station to claim itself as the first station in the Upper Midwest to move to the all-holiday music format. The change was moved up from last year when it happened on Nov. 15.