“The Farm” goes on the air in Madison

Mid-West Family Broadcasting in Madison is on the air with a new radio station aimed at farming and the outdoors.

“The Farm” airs on 1550AM and 97.7FM (WHIT) with country favorites and featuring one of the biggest names in agriculture in Wisconsin, the Fabulous Farm Babe, Pam Jahnke.

“This is a destination for those who are farmers, farm advocates or people that just love spending the day outdoors,” said Randy Hawke, Operations Manager for Mid-West Family Madison. “We all know farming isn’t a job, it’s a lifestyle and this is the soundtrack.”

Pam Jahnke has lived in and reported on the world of agriculture to people across the state of Wisconsin for more than 30 years.

“Today, more than ever, people care about who’s producing their food,” Jahnke said. “The Farm will let us share that story across many platforms 24/7”.

Learn more at thefarmwi.com.