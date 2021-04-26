The Family’s hygiene drive tops $500K

The Family Radio Network’s 2021 “Help for the Homeless” hygiene drive received a record-breaking $502,000 worth of donated hygiene and cleaning supplies for 90 crisis agencies in 19 of their listening communities.

In spite the number of collection sites decreasing by 20 percent because of the pandemic, donations surpassed last year’s total by $68,000, making this year’s amount the highest ever.

Since 1992, “Help for the Homeless” donations have provided more than $4.2 million worth of hygiene supplies to local Wisconsin crisis programs and those they serve. Donations remain in the communities where they are collected. The goal of “Help for the Homeless” is to supply a year’s worth of products to each agency.

“This gratitude from these people and their children is so extremely heartwarming and humbling,” said Amy Loof, Director of Homeless Services, Solutions Center, Fond du Lac. “It helps us remember that even the simplest of things like hygiene supplies can help to bring a family out of crisis. We are truly grateful.”

The Family works together with area homeless coalitions, inviting people to donate hygiene and cleaning supplies to their local crisis agencies so that they can direct their limited financial resources to providing qualified staff, education, programs, shelter, and food to those they serve.

Businesses, churches, and schools participate by placing collection boxes in their high traffic areas and inviting their own staff, members, and students to donate. Financial donations are also welcome.

Save the date! Next year’s hygiene drive will be held Feb.13 -March 6