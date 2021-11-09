Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

The Family Radio Network names new CEO

Published November 9, 2021

Zach Cochran has been named chief executive officer of The Family Radio Network, Inc.

Cochran is a Christian music radio industry veteran having served for the last 18 years at WayFM Colorado in both local and regional management roles. He was chosen after a national search and selection process.

“We are excited to announce Zach as the new CEO of The Family,” said Board President Chris Wise. “Zach brings a great deal of radio industry insight, technical expertise and has the heart of a servant leader. We know that God has brought him to us at just the right time.”

“This ministry has a 50+ year legacy of impacting lives for Jesus Christ in Wisconsin and I am excited to serve alongside this team and be a part of how God will continue to work through this ministry for His glory,” Cochran said.

Cochran will begin his new position in January 2022.

