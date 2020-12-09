‘The Family’ listeners provide grocery cards to 210 families

An on-air event organized by The Family Radio Network gathered enough donations to provide $100 grocery gift cards to 210 families in need.

The network, based in Appleton, raised $21,000 on Giving Tuesday through its second annual “Christmas Blessing” event.

The Family will distribute the gift cards to families throughout Appleton, Green Bay, Sheboygan, and Wausau.

Salvation Army spokesperson, Nan Pahl of Green Bay said, “We provide food cards and other assistance at Christmas to many people and this will be a wonderful supplement to the families we serve.”

In the event’s first year, 2019, The Family hoped to provide 60 families with grocery cards. The stations were able to help 95 families thanks to the exceeding generosity of listeners.

Anticipating enthusiastic support again this year, the 2020 goal was raised to $15,000 to help 150 families. For a second time, donations exceeded the goal.