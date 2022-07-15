Thank you for a great WBA Summer Conference

It’s hard to boil down this year’s WBA Summer Conference to a few key highlights. It was two days of some excellent sessions, fun activities, time together, and great inspiration.

Our keynote speaker, Tom Thibodeau, had everyone on their feet at the end. The luncheon started out with recognition of our Local Broadcast Legends, Jonathan Green, Mike Hayes, Terry West, and Tom Zalaski, each of which had a unique and interesting story to tell.

George Bodarky and Amy Tardif provided some great advice for getting the most of using your voice for broadcasting and in presentations. John McHugh from Kwik Trip also brought some inspiration along with a look behind the curtain of the successful convenience store chain. Juan Galdamez from Xperi provided helpful guidance on the future of the dashboard.

Nany Douglass from WLKG shared her station’s experience as a victim of ransomware. The WBA Diversity Committee held a panel discussion to help stations implement diversity initiatives at their stations. Members of the WBA Education Committee talked to attendees about how to attract students to the profession.

Broadcast engineers also enjoyed training with the return of a three-day Media Technology Institute. Thank you to Bill Hubbard for leading these important courses. Engineering Day on Wednesday also featured a terrific line-up of speakers.

The WBA Hall of Fame ceremony recognized another class of inspirational broadcasters: Joyce Garbaciak, Howard Gloede, Chris Bernier, and Gene Purcell. If you haven’t already seen their Hall of Fame videos, you can find those on the WBA website, Wisconsin Broadcasting Museum website, and at the Hall of Fame at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center. I strongly suggest watching these videos and sharing them with your fellow broadcasters. Truly inspirational.

We also recognized Linda Baun, who will always and forever be a part of the WBA. She was able to visit us in La Crosse and we hope to keep seeing her at WBA events.

Unique this year was a reception on a river cruise on the Mississippi River. What a treat! We had wonderful weather and great conversation.

Thank you to the WBA Conference Committee for putting together such a great line-up. We can’t wait to take the show back to the Osthoff Resort in Elkhart Lake. Planning is underway.

Your WBA was on hand for the recent Service to America Awards in Washington DC where member station, WMTV-TV in Madison was a finalist. It was a great night!

We were also in DC for Sen. Gordon Smith’s retirement party. As President of NAB, he and I worked closely together in 2014 when I was NASBA president. I enjoyed working with him and will cherish our time together. We honored Sen. Smith at the 2021 Summer Conference and we again thank him for his service and wish him a happy retirement.

I also traveled to Santa Fe to participate in a NASBA event involving National Guard representatives from across the country. I spent time with Wisconsin Major General Paul E. Knapp (Wisconsin’s Adjutant General). We are so grateful for the Guard and for all they do for our fellow Wisconsinites.

I was also recently named President of TEMPO Madison, whose mission is it to lead, engage, and connect influential women of diverse backgrounds and experience to help them succeed at the highest professional levels. I’m proud of this group and excited to be leading it for the coming year.

Get your WBA pins, pendants

During a recent visit to Florida, it was a pleasure to visit with WBA Hall of Famers Terry and Sandy Shockley. They generously kickstarted a fundraiser for the WBA Foundation. These pins and pendants are available for sale at WBA events. They make great gifts for your teams. Get in touch with the WBA office if you’re interested.

Here’s wishing you a safe and enjoyable remainder of your summer. Enjoy it!