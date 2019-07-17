Support WBA Foundation’s new celebrity golf outing

The WBA Foundation is planning its first ever WBA Celebrity Golf Outing. Mark your calendars for Aug. 4, 2020 and plan to join us at SentryWorld Golf Course in Stevens Point. SentryWorld was recently ranked the number 34 best public course in America!

A committee of WBA members has been working the past few months on planning this event, which includes seeking sponsors. The following sponsors have already confirmed their support (as of June 18):

4imprint

Armada Media

Good Karma Brands

Gray Television

Koser Radio Group

Lake Broadcasting

Marketron

Nielsen

Sentry Insurance

Shockley Foundation

WISN-TV

Woodward Radio Group

“Hopefully your station(s) can participate as a sponsor of the event,” said WBA Golf Chair Chris Bernier. “The sponsorships start at just a few hundred dollars and go to $15,000. Please include something in your budgets for next year.”

All sponsorships include golf and attendance at the banquet. All proceeds will go to the benefit of the WBA Foundation.

The committee is also seeking stations that will commit to running spots in support of the event. If you’re interested in a sponsorship or running the spots, or are looking for other ways to help, contact WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind: mvetterkind@wi-broadcasters.org.