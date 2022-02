Chuck Sullivan is named general manager of the Milwaukee Radio Alliance (MRA).

MRA is a group of three radio stations co-owned and operated by Times Sharrock Communications and All-Pro Broadcasting.

Sullivan was previously GM for the Audacy stations in Madison and Milwaukee and was most recently running Audcy’s Denver cluster.

Milwaukee Radio Alliance owns B93.3 (WLDB), FM 102.2 (WLUM ), and FONZ-FM (WZTI) at 100.3 and 107.3.