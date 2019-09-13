Student scholarship competition underway

Do you know a student who could use assistance with educational expenses?

The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Foundation offers four scholarships. Students who meet eligibility requirements are encouraged to apply for these scholarships:

David L. and Rita E. Nelson Family Fund Scholarship – $1,000

Howard Gernetzke Scholarship – $1,000

Morgan Murphy Media Scholarship – $2,000

Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Scholarship – $2,000

The application process is online. It’s available on the WBA website and will remain linked at the top of the homepage until the deadline.

Students who have completed at least one-half of their degree or graduation requirements in a media or media-related course of study are encouraged to apply.

Applicants must have either graduated from a Wisconsin high school or be attending a Higher Educational Institution in Wisconsin that has been designated as eligible by the WBA Foundation Board. To verify that your school is eligible, check out the approved school list on the WBA Foundation website at www.wbafoundation.org, click on the Student Scholarship Program under Scholarships and Grants. The application can also be found here.

Applicants must be planning a media career that includes audio, visual and digital/social media platforms.

The David L. and Rita E. Nelson Family Fund Scholarship is aimed at juniors and seniors and includes the following additional requirements:

Applicant must be a junior or senior. Applicant must demonstrate financial need.

Previous WBA scholarship winners are not eligible.

The deadline for application is Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, and all applications must be received by the WBA office by this date.

The WBA Education Committee, and the stations that utilize the scholarship menu option for EEO credit, will screen all scholarship applications. The final determinations for scholarships will be made by a vote of the WBA Foundation Board of Directors. The two highest ranked applicants by the WBA Foundation Board will receive the $2,000 scholarships and the next two highest ranked will receive $1,000 scholarships.

The scholarships will be awarded at the WBA’s Student Seminar, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Madison Marriott West.