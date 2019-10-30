Student scholarship competition ends Friday

Do you know a student who could use assistance with educational expenses?

The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Foundation offers two $2,000 scholarships and two $1,000 scholarships. Students who meet eligibility requirements are encouraged to apply for these scholarships. The application deadline is FRIDAY.

The application is available on the WBA website.

Students who have completed at least one-half of their degree or graduation requirements in a media or media-related course of study are encouraged to apply.

Applicants must have either graduated from a Wisconsin high school or be attending a Higher Educational Institution in Wisconsin that has been designated as eligible by the WBA Foundation Board. To verify that your school is eligible, click here.

Applicants must be planning a media career that includes audio, visual and digital/social media platforms.

Previous WBA scholarship winners are not eligible.

The scholarships will be awarded at the WBA’s Student Seminar, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Madison Marriott West.