Student radio station highlights Eau Claire’s musical history

A student-run radio station at UW-Eau Claire is collecting and sharing stories from the community’s musical culture.

Blugold Radio (WDRK-FM) has launched an oral history project called Sounds of Eau Claire that is produced for the air as well as a podcast. The students work with UWEC’s history department, McIntyre Library, and the Chippewa Valley Museum on the project.

UWEC jazz studies director Bob Baca, bluesman Howard “Guitar” Luedtke, and studio owner Evan Middlesworth have all been guests on the program.

The Chippewa Valley Museum is working on grants to create a digital exhibit that will focus on the area’s music culture.

Blugold Radio is located on the UWEC campus.

Episodes of the program are available here: http://blugoldradio.org/sounds-of-eau-claire-podcast