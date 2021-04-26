Stevenson named Seehafer Broadcasting VP

Terry Stevenson has been named Vice President of Seehafer Broadcasting as of May 1.

Stevenson started his career with the company at age 16, working as a part time board-op, and ventured further into broadcasting that same year when his grandfather and Seehafer Broadcasting founder Don Seehafer gave him the opportunity host his own 30-minute Christian radio program, “Stand Up.” Upon graduating high school in June 2003, Stevenson immediately began full-time work as a member of the sales team and went on to be named Sales Manager in 2014.

Throughout his career, Stevenson has actively pursued further education, notably completing the Radio Advertising Bureau’s Certified Radio Sales Manager course in 2013, and has been an engaged member of the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association. Stevenson serves on the WBA’s Legislative Committee and is a founding member and current chair of the WBA’s Young Professional Committee. His work within that organization was recognized in 2020 with Stevenson being named the WBA’s first-ever Young Professional of the Year. Stevenson is also active in the Manitowoc/Sheboygan area business community and was named the Young Professional of the Year by The Chamber of Manitowoc County in 2018.

“I have watched Terry grow into this position over the last 20 years, and he has earned it through hard work and determination, along with an obvious talent for this line of work,” Mark Seehafer said. “His dedication to this company, to our clients, and especially to the local community makes him the best possible fit for Vice President. This is a natural next step in the growth and future of Seehafer Broadcasting, and I know that my father, Don Seehafer, would be proud.”

About his grandfather, Stevenson said “as a teenager, when I wanted to have my own radio program, instead of simply handing it to me, my grandfather had me go out to local businesses and raise sponsorships to pay for my air time. That was the first of countless valuable lessons he taught me about the benefits of hard work and the nature of this business. I’m so thankful to have learned from his examples and worked alongside him for so many years, and I am truly honored that I have this opportunity to continue to fulfill his legacy with Seehafer Broadcasting.”

Seehafer Broadcasting is headquartered in Manitowoc and currently owns six radio stations in Manitowoc and two in Marshfield, as well as the Seehafer News website and app. Seehafer Broadcasting and Seehafer News have been awarded multiple Awards for Excellence by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association.