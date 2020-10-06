Stations takes cancer charity walk online

iHeartMedia Milwaukee’s V100.7 (WKKV-FM) is holding its ninth annual Sista Strut breast cancer charity walk as an online event. The free event aims to bring awareness to the importance of breast cancer screenings, especially for African American women who are at greater risk of dying from the disease. Fox 6 (WITI-TV) is a partner for the event.

Sista Strut kicked off on Oct. 3 on the V100.7 Facebook page. Throughout October, listeners will be encouraged to “strut” on their own time, using a suggested route or any other route of their choice. Breast cancer survivors can upload their photo and story to the V100.7 website and offer words of encouragement for those currently going through breast cancer and their families.

“Even though the pandemic has made it difficult for the community to gather for this important event, breast cancer remains a concern for the women in our community,” said Bailey Coleman, on-air personality for V100.7. “Sista Strut aims to be a reminder that we have to take care of ourselves and make sure we are still doing our self-checks and scheduling our mammograms.”

Partners for Sista Strut include ABCD, After Breast Cancer Diagnosis, an organization that aims to provide one-on-one emotional support to anyone affected by a breast cancer diagnosis.

For more information, or to make a donation to ABCD, visit www.V100.com and type keyword STRUT.