Stations make donation to Salvation Army

A group of radio stations in Marinette teamed up with local police to make a $3,000 donation to the Salvation Army in December.

The donation from Bay Cities Radio is in lieu of the station’s annual “Shop With a Cop” program which had to cancelled because of the pandemic.

Pictured are Andrew Leinon from the Menominee Police Department, Chris Bernier, the GM of Bay Cities Radio; Captain Rhegan Stansbury from the Salvation Army; Chief John Mabry from the Marinette Police Department and; John Corry of the Marinette Police Department.