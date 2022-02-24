Station’s listeners connect with love

Listeners to a Madison radio station are helping gather needed items for a children’s hospital for Valentine’s Day.

For the last five years, Life 102.5 listeners have shown love every Valentine’s Day to the kids and their families at the American Family Children’s Hospital. This year is no different, as the hospital is needing a full restock of many items including Legos, markers, activity books, and baby items.

More than 700 items were donated as listeners participate in the season of love by reminding families going through some of the hardest moments of their lives that they are not alone. As

As each needed item is purchased off the hospital’s registry, they were mailed directly to the

American Family Children’s Hospital for contact-free delivery, in order to keep the kids safe.