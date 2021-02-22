Stations’ effort supports low-income residents

A group of radio stations in northern Wisconsin raised money during the holiday season for a non-profit helping low-income residents in Ashland and Bayfield counties.

Heartland Communications teamed up with Coffey Oil to sponsor Magic Stocking in support of the BRICK Ministries.

Magic Stockings were placed in select area businesses between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. Shoppers were encouraged to drop their change, checks, or cash in the Magic Stocking. Coffey Oil matched the donations up to $1,000.