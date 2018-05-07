Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Stations awarded for service to community

Published May 7, 2018

The 2017 WBA Awards for Excellence were given out Saturday night, and among the winners were stations recognized for their community service projects.

The awards for Best Significant Community Impact are aimed at honoring the radio and TV stations that are making a difference in their communities. This year’s winners were:

LARGE MARKET TV

1st Place WISN-TV Bald for a Cause
2nd Place WISN-TV Class Act
3rd Place WYTU-TV WYTU Immigration Phone Bank  

MEDIUM MARKET TV

1st Place WISC-TV Time for Kids: Time to Talk
2nd Place WGBA-TV Gifts for Teens Drive
3rd Place WLUK-TV Winter Weather Special  

SMALL MARKET TV

1st Place WAOW-TV Jefferson Awards
2nd Place WEAU-TV Tornado Relief Fund Fundraiser
3rd Place WAOW-TV Crimestoppers  

LARGE MARKET NEWS/TALK RADIO

1st Place WUWM-FM Across the Divide
2nd Place WTMJ-AM WTMJ Cares: Lance Sijan Memorial
3rd Place WSSP-AM A Very Special Toy Drive     

MEDIUM MARKET NEWS/TALK RADIO

1st Place WCLO-AM Kids Helping Kids
2nd Place WCLO-AM Back the Badge
3rd Place WOSH-AM WOSH Community Connection

SMALL MARKET NEWS/TALK RADIO

1st Place WBEV-AM Children’s Radiothon Sets New Record
2nd Place WRJO-FM 30 Hour Polar Bear Pledge-A-Thon
3rd Place WHYB-FM Hope’s Back Yard Radiothon

LARGE MARKET MUSIC RADIO

1st Place WLMV-AM El Debate: Community Forum – United We Stand
2nd Place WJQM-FM American Family Children’s Hospital Radiothon
3rd Place WWQM-FM American Family Children’s Hospital Radiothon

MEDIUM MARKET MUSIC RADIO

1st Place WHTQ-FM Teacher of the Month
2nd Place WYTE-FM CMN Radiothon
3rd Place WJVL-FM Boys & Girls Club – A Night in Nashville

SMALL MARKET MUSIC RADIO

1st Place WMDC-FM Mayville Police Chief Reporting
2nd Place WLKG-FM Team Up to Clean Up
3rd Place WPDR-AM Portage Girl Guinness Record

Thank you to all the stations making a difference in their communities.

