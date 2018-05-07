Stations awarded for service to community

The 2017 WBA Awards for Excellence were given out Saturday night, and among the winners were stations recognized for their community service projects.
The awards for Best Significant Community Impact are aimed at honoring the radio and TV stations that are making a difference in their communities. This year’s winners were:
LARGE MARKET TV
1st Place WISN-TV Bald for a Cause
2nd Place WISN-TV Class Act
3rd Place WYTU-TV WYTU Immigration Phone Bank
MEDIUM MARKET TV
1st Place WISC-TV Time for Kids: Time to Talk
2nd Place WGBA-TV Gifts for Teens Drive
3rd Place WLUK-TV Winter Weather Special
SMALL MARKET TV
1st Place WAOW-TV Jefferson Awards
2nd Place WEAU-TV Tornado Relief Fund Fundraiser
3rd Place WAOW-TV Crimestoppers
LARGE MARKET NEWS/TALK RADIO
1st Place WUWM-FM Across the Divide
2nd Place WTMJ-AM WTMJ Cares: Lance Sijan Memorial
3rd Place WSSP-AM A Very Special Toy Drive
MEDIUM MARKET NEWS/TALK RADIO
1st Place WCLO-AM Kids Helping Kids
2nd Place WCLO-AM Back the Badge
3rd Place WOSH-AM WOSH Community Connection
SMALL MARKET NEWS/TALK RADIO
1st Place WBEV-AM Children’s Radiothon Sets New Record
2nd Place WRJO-FM 30 Hour Polar Bear Pledge-A-Thon
3rd Place WHYB-FM Hope’s Back Yard Radiothon
LARGE MARKET MUSIC RADIO
1st Place WLMV-AM El Debate: Community Forum – United We Stand
2nd Place WJQM-FM American Family Children’s Hospital Radiothon
3rd Place WWQM-FM American Family Children’s Hospital Radiothon
MEDIUM MARKET MUSIC RADIO
1st Place WHTQ-FM Teacher of the Month
2nd Place WYTE-FM CMN Radiothon
3rd Place WJVL-FM Boys & Girls Club – A Night in Nashville
SMALL MARKET MUSIC RADIO
1st Place WMDC-FM Mayville Police Chief Reporting
2nd Place WLKG-FM Team Up to Clean Up
3rd Place WPDR-AM Portage Girl Guinness Record
Thank you to all the stations making a difference in their communities.