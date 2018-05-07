Stations awarded for service to community

The 2017 WBA Awards for Excellence were given out Saturday night, and among the winners were stations recognized for their community service projects.

The awards for Best Significant Community Impact are aimed at honoring the radio and TV stations that are making a difference in their communities. This year’s winners were:

LARGE MARKET TV

1st Place WISN-TV Bald for a Cause

2nd Place WISN-TV Class Act

3rd Place WYTU-TV WYTU Immigration Phone Bank

MEDIUM MARKET TV

1st Place WISC-TV Time for Kids: Time to Talk

2nd Place WGBA-TV Gifts for Teens Drive

3rd Place WLUK-TV Winter Weather Special

SMALL MARKET TV

1st Place WAOW-TV Jefferson Awards

2nd Place WEAU-TV Tornado Relief Fund Fundraiser

3rd Place WAOW-TV Crimestoppers

LARGE MARKET NEWS/TALK RADIO

1st Place WUWM-FM Across the Divide

2nd Place WTMJ-AM WTMJ Cares: Lance Sijan Memorial

3rd Place WSSP-AM A Very Special Toy Drive

MEDIUM MARKET NEWS/TALK RADIO

1st Place WCLO-AM Kids Helping Kids

2nd Place WCLO-AM Back the Badge

3rd Place WOSH-AM WOSH Community Connection

SMALL MARKET NEWS/TALK RADIO

1st Place WBEV-AM Children’s Radiothon Sets New Record

2nd Place WRJO-FM 30 Hour Polar Bear Pledge-A-Thon

3rd Place WHYB-FM Hope’s Back Yard Radiothon

LARGE MARKET MUSIC RADIO

1st Place WLMV-AM El Debate: Community Forum – United We Stand

2nd Place WJQM-FM American Family Children’s Hospital Radiothon

3rd Place WWQM-FM American Family Children’s Hospital Radiothon

MEDIUM MARKET MUSIC RADIO

1st Place WHTQ-FM Teacher of the Month

2nd Place WYTE-FM CMN Radiothon

3rd Place WJVL-FM Boys & Girls Club – A Night in Nashville

SMALL MARKET MUSIC RADIO

1st Place WMDC-FM Mayville Police Chief Reporting

2nd Place WLKG-FM Team Up to Clean Up

3rd Place WPDR-AM Portage Girl Guinness Record

Thank you to all the stations making a difference in their communities.