Station takes on numerous efforts to help Wausau area

A Wausau radio station took on numerous efforts to help local residents through the fall and holiday season.

89Q (WCLQ) helped local residents through nine local police departments and a county sheriff’s office with “89Q Lights of Christmas.” The stations raised more than $30,000 at various events that was used to provide gift cards to officers who give them to those in the community who they encounter who need them. The station estimates more than 2,000 people will get gift cards throughout the winter.

The station also led the “Shine Your Light” event on Dec. 22 in support of front-line COVID care workers. Listeners tuning in to 89Q heard Christmas worship and sing-a-longs as area pastors prayed.

89Q also continued its long-standing partnership with two non-profits in Christmas outreach to operate a collection site for toys that went to children whose parents are incarcerated at Christmas.