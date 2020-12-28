Station makes $5,000 donation to rescue mission

A radio station operated by QueenB Radio in Platteville is making a $5,000 donation to a rescue mission.

Super Hits 106 (KIYX-FM) in Dubuque presented the donation Dec. 8 to the Dubuque Rescue Mission. It was awarded through the Morgan Murphy Media “It’s What We Do” initiative. Presentations are made by each market at the annual board meeting in November. One market is awarded the $5,000 donation to the featured local community program presented for consideration.

Super Hits 106’s “McGrane In The Morning” has been an advocate for the Dubuque Rescue Mission through regularly volunteering to serve meals and presenting the needs of the mission through his daily morning broadcast.

“(Dick) has the magic wand. He waves it and our needs are provided,” said Dubuque Rescue Mission Director Rick Mihm. “Every time he makes a request, he gets it filled and then some.”

The Dubuque Rescue Mission has been serving the community for 88 years. Each year the mission provides 60,000 meals, serving 20,000 men, all on a shoestring budget. The thrift store revenue covers the operational expenses, however, donations from the community provide for those in need.

“Dick McGrane supports local outreach programs in the community throughout the entire year,” said QueenB Radio Vice President Market Manager Herb Cody. “He understands that it’s not just about being a voice broadcasting to the community, it’s about being a voice for the community.”