Station gathers more than 1,500 holiday shoeboxes from listeners

Madison radio station Life 102.5 (WNWC) gathered more than 1,500 shoeboxes was filled with toys, toiletries, and other necessities for local children in need.

The station has partnered with W.I.N.R.S. For Christ on the Shoebox Gifts for Kids effort for 21 years.

“It’s such an exciting thing for kids to wake up early on Christmas morning and open presents, but for so many kids in Dane County, they face a different reality. Many of these kids wouldn’t have had anything to open,” Listener Engagement Director, Amanda Brooks said. “But now, because of the generosity of Life 102.5 listeners, they do have gifts to open on Christmas morning.”

Several area businesses served as drop off points for listeners.

“Each year, Life 102.5 listeners go above and beyond the call and this year was no different,” Brooks said. “Over 1,500 kids in Dane County have been provided for, and it’s always so incredible to see the community stepping up in such a big way.”