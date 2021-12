A La Crosse TV station gathered 2,567 pounds of food, 804 toys and $19,237 were collected to benefit the Salvation Army, Hunger Task Force, and Toys for Tots in the La Crosse area.

News 8 Now (WKBT-TV) worked with Festival Foods and Castle Realty on its second annual “Joy of Sharing” event in Onalaska.

Last year’s inaugural “Joy of Sharing” event raised nearly $24,000, 4,500 pounds of food and more than 1,300 toys.